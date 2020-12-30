Bishop Kukah is right, all is not well in Nigeria, Ortom tells FG

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday told the Federal Government not to be deceived by sycophants who give the wrong picture of the country, saying that, “all is not well” in Nigeria.

Consequently, the governor informed the presidency not to politicise the Christmas message of Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah or muzzle patriotic Nigerians anytime they raise genuine concerns over the worsening security situation in the country but to take a serious look at what the bishop said in his Christmas message.

Ortom described as unfair and repressive, federal government’s reaction to the message of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah whom the government accused of stirring hatred against Mr President and calling for a coup.

According to the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom said that Bishop Kukah is a selfless Nigerian who only seeks to unite the nation and speaks his mind frankly on national issues calling on the government to serve the people.

Governor Ortom reminded the presidency that Nigeria is practising democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not a military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions on challenges facing their country.

Ortom in the statement said it is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and take steps to address the worrisome security situation and other problems confronting the country rather than combatively engaging anyone who dares to hold an alternative opinion.

He stressed that at this challenging time in the country’s history, the people expect their leaders to be tolerant, patient, humane, sincere, and always seek to address the issues that affect shared interests of citizens.

The governor described the Bishop’s statement as a true reflection of the current situation in Nigeria and urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari retd not to listen to sycophants who may tell him that everything is well with the country. All is not well.

He stated that Kukah is not the first to say that hundreds of innocent Nigerians are being killed in cold blood by bandits, kidnappers, armed herdsmen and other terrorists.

“The renowned Bishop is not the first to call on the leadership of the country to strengthen security agencies and be proactive in combating the wave of violence and killings in parts of the country.

” Many other Nigerians have been making the same call on a daily basis. He was not the first to suggest that the President should be the father of all and not of only a section of the country or a particular ethnic group.”

“Even under the worst dictatorships, courageous citizens express their views on issues of national interest. Nigeria which is a democratic nation cannot be an exception.

He added, “whipping into silence, men and women of honour who speak against injustice will not take the country to greater heights.

Ortom said that the government needs critics who make constructive observations and recommendations for it to work in the interest of the people.

According to him, “great nations of the world got to their enviable heights by harnessing and utilizing ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries.

The governor said that he believes in the unity, growth and potential of Nigeria to overcome its current economic and security challenges and live up the true meaning of its title as the Giant of Africa.

