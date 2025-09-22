Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Benue

Gunmen have killed an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon Ejeh Udeh.

The incident, according to eyewitness account occurred around midnight at Ugboju, Otukpo LGA.

A native of the community who gave his name as Sunny told newsmen on the phone that the suspected killers rode in a motorcycle and positioned themselves around his compound.

He said, “As soon as the man drove in that late hour, the people shot him at close range several times and ensured that he was breathless before they zoomed off.”

When contacted, confirming the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Maxwell Ogiri who confirmed the assassination of the politician said security operatives have commenced investigation to unravel the killers.

Ogiri who narrated how the politician was killed said, “We don’t know the reason for his murder. But we can only say that his murderers were determined, they followed him to his house after he came back from a hangout with some friends and associates.

“He entered his house alone, parked his car and the gunmen went to his house and they began to fire from a distance, got closer to him and then finished him up.

” This killing took place in Ondo in Ugboju, Otukpo LG. The assailant came at about 11pm and it was raining seriously at that time, people were indoors. It was the sound of gun shots that attracted people. They chose a perfect time to carry out their dastardly act.

Ogiri described the deceased as a community leader and chieftain of APC in the local government.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Command, DSP, Udeme Edet were not successful as she has not responded to calls as at the time of filing this report.

