Gunmen kidnap 25-year-old pregnant woman in Bauchi, injure father

A 25-year-old pregnant woman, Rahila Dau was on Saturday 16th July, 2022 kidnapped by unknown gunmen who stormed her home in Gibob a Fulani settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

Information made available to our correspondent by a reliable source from the area revealed that a gang of unidentified gunmen suspected to be Fulani invaded Gibob a Fulani settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro LGA and kidnapped Rahila, took her away to an undisclosed location.

The source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that, “the gunmen were said to be wielding AK-47 rifles, machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the settlement shooting sporadically within the family compound of Alhaji Da’u Bello aged about 70 years a Fulani by tribe, and abducted his daughter Rahils Da’u aged about 25 years”.

He revealed that the kidnappers inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the victims and a fracture on the left leg of Alhaji Bello before they took away his daughter.

Bello Dau was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later referred to the Orthopedic Hospital in Kano for specialist attention considering the level of the fracture which was a serious one and must be attended to by specialists.

As of the time of filing this report, the abductors have been able to establish contact with members of the family and opened a line of negotiation by making a demand for ransom leaving the family in total confusion considering her state of pregnancy while the father is critically ill at the hospital.

The State Police Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili confirmed the kidnap which he said was reported to the Bogoro Police Division while the DPO was directed by the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda to do everything possible to rescue the victim.

The PPRO added that the police personnel led by the DPO have visited the scene where they recovered some 5 empty shells of bullets fired by the kidnappers whose number he said could not yet be ascertained.

He however assured that Police personnel are on top of the situation in ensuring that the victim was rescued unhurt as the Police has since launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to rescue Rahila Dau and apprehend the kidnappers.

It was however learnt that the village is far away into the Bush as it lays at the border of Plateau state while accessing it is very difficult due to the terrain couple with the fact that it is now raining season.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Hon Iliya Habila on Tuesday called on traditional rulers and community leaders in the area to be more watchful and strengthen their local security networks to curtail the influx of strangers into their domains to avoid future occurrences of kidnapping and other crimes.

The Chairman said that, “We have had three kidnapping incidences which have direct or indirect link with border communities, hence there’ is need for our people to be more watchful, the chairman warns.”

He said that “recent happenings show that we must tighten our local security network in our communities, be more vigilant whether in the farms, churches and mosques, markets, social gatherings and other gatherings.”





Iliya Habila added that “You recall that we have witnessed attacks on some families, especially the recent one on the borders of our Local government around the Gizaki area.”

