FCT Minister orders massive demolition, clean-up in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has ordered a massive demolition and clean-up in Abuja, to dismantle illegal structures distorting the capital city’s master plan, and to tackle environmental degradation.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, disclosed this, on Thursday, when he led the City Sanitation Squad of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) while embarking on the displacement of several illegal car marts, mechanic workshops, worship place, roadside traders and a notorious scavenger’s colony.

He said the ongoing aggressive and massive sanitation around Utako, Jabi parks, Wuye District and its environs, was a Ministerial directive to tackle environmental degradation and other illegalities in the Districts, the move is coming on the heels of the recent inspection around the Districts, by the FCT Minister who expressed displeasure that the administration’s favourable disposition to the rule of law has been greatly abused by residents.

Attah bemoaned the activities of some lawless persons that were gradually turning the Utako and Jabi parks areas to places that jeopardise both the health and security of the city, he also lamented that even the scavengers that took over nearby undeveloped plots around the districts have added growing of cannabis to their other illegal activities.

Attah said: “What is going on here is a total clean-up in Utako, Wuye and Tunde Idiagbon connecting points. The Minister gave us the order and we started the joint operations this morning.

“At this place, we are removing Baban Bola, you could be shocked to see matured grown cannabis. We have been seeing them regularly within the Baban Bola colonies. It is not safe for people to stay here, especially when Baban Bola take over a Karelia expanse of land like this.

“Both environmental, security and planning issues are reasons why we are carrying out this massive clean-up exercise and I believe the whole of this road stretch will wear a new look in the next one week.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Also speaking, an Assistant Director of Enforcement in Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, said the clean-up had become necessary following reports of security breaches coming from the Scavengers colony.

Bello, who admitted that the areas pose challenges, also explained that the administration’s resolve to sustain the clean-up exercise was justifiable, as the areas had been severely sanitised, but the lawless occupants refused to give up.

He also explained that the administration had reached out to the owners of the empty plots with several notices, and may take actions if such owners refuse to commence development after three months.

He noted that “This is a place with a lot of challenges, the Baban Bola colony here is not just constituting environmental, but security challenges and that is why we are here, we came here yesterday to give them notice, beside the notices we have been giving them. The measures we have are to ensure continuous enforcement. Just as you clean your house every day, we will continue to enforce compliance.





“Beside that FCTA has directed that all plot owners should come and take ownership of their properties within three months. That is those that have building plan approval, and those who don’t should also come forward, or appropriate actions will be taken.”

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

FCT Minister orders massive demolition, clean-up in Abuja