National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS) and the Kaura Students Support Forum (KSSF) have jointly flagged off awareness campaigns in selected secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the state on the importance of obtaining the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Speaking at the commencement of the sensitisation held at the Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences, Bauchi, the NUBASS President, Comrade Mahmud Abubakar encouraged the students to take the advantage of the ongoing voters registration to obtain their cards to enable participate actively in electoral processes.

According to him, “Elections are coming, and therefore we are here as your leaders to sensitise you on the need to obtain your PVC for you to participate in the forthcoming general elections.”

He added that, “I want to use this medium to appreciate the effort of His Excellency Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) the executive governor of Bauchi State towards the advancement of education sector in the State.”

On his part, the National Chairman of the Kaura Students Support Forum (KSSF), Comrade Sani Adamu said the awareness campaign would be conducted in all tertiary institutions across the state for massive participation of youths in the next year’s general elections.

Sani Adamu expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for his commitment towards reviving education in the state in addition to the payment of scholarship to indigenous students and pledged that the students forum will work collectively to ensure his victory in 2023 governorship election.

He said that, “We are grateful to our students for their cooperation, and showing support to vote His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) towards his second term bid in the upcoming 2023 general election. In our part, we will assist you to get your PVCs for participation 2023 general elections.”





The KSSF National Chairman used the awareness campaign to highlight some of achievements and various projects executed by the present administration in the state, and solicited for vote and support of students to Governor Bala Mohammed in 2023 to enable him consolidate on his gains in critical sectors of the state’s economy.