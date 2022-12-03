Gunmen invade Ogun communities

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Residents of Abule-Oko, Agbado, Olaogun, and Ijoko communities in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, were under attack on Friday, as gunmen invaded the communities.

Tribune  Online learned that the hoodlums stormed the communities at about 8.00 am on Friday morning.

Although three persons were shot at by the gunmen, no life was lost.

The State Commander of the So-Safe Corps, a security outfit owned by the government, Soji Ganzallo, said three persons have been arrested in connection to the attack.

He explained that those injured were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Commander Ganzallo identified Kehinde Smith (aka 72); Tunde Alabi and the ring leader, 32-year-old Abiodun Odewale, (aka Confidence) as those arrested, while on the trail of those at large.

He said that members of the gang have been on the wanted list for a very long time, for terrorizing residents of the affected communities.

In a statement signed by So-Safe spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, the Corps Commander informed that the suspects were nabbed with one local pistol, assuring that peace has been restored to the concerned communities.

While saying “efforts are ongoing to retrieve the second gun used to perpetrate the heinous crime,” Ganzallo disclosed that the three suspects have been transferred to the police at Agbado divisional headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

