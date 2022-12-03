Police rescue 75-year-old kidnapped victim in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued a 75-year-old who was kidnapped along the Kaduna-Birnin gwari road after he spend two months in captivity in the state.

In a press release issued on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu said commissioner of police CP CP Koko Yusuf has reassured of his commitment to protect the lives and properties of people in the state.

“On 2nd December 2022, the Zamfara State Police Command rescued a 75-year-old Mohammadu Sheshi, a native of Enagi in Edati LGA of Niger State.

According to him, the rescue operation was conducted following an intelligence report gathered on the abduction of the victim.

“In the course of debriefing, the victim informed the Police that he was abducted in early October 2022 by a large number of armed bandits who blocked Birnin Gwari – Kaduna road and took others into the bush somewhere in Dansadau axis of Zamfara state. That he spent two (2) months in captivity”.

“The victim while at the Police Command Headquarters, Gusau was medically checked at the Police clinic and later reunited with his family/Relations”.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf psc congratulates the rescued victim for regaining his freedom, and assured for Police of continuous commitment to protecting lives and property of the citizens.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Okowa, Wike, Ortom Challenge Buhari To Name Governors Stealing LG Funds

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his Rivers and Benue State counterparts, Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom respectively on Friday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to name state governors…

British Lawyer Tells London Court: There Is Industrial-Scale Corruption In Nigeria

A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday that the trial would reveal corruption “on an industrial scale” not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers, Reuters has reported…

Aisha Buhari Withdraws Case Against Detained Undergraduate

WIFE of the president, Aisha Buhari, has withdrawn the defamation of character suit she filed against a 500-Level student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Adamu, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)…





Zamfara police rescues 75-year-old kidnapped victim