Police rescue 75-year-old kidnapped victim in Zamfara

Latest News
By Attahiru Ahmed Gusau
Zamfara police rescues 75-year, Police vandal Makinde Oyo ,Police give details, Police to investigate, Police alert public, Police nab suspected cultists in Ondo, Police assure of safety as suspected kidnappers lay siege on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Man family feud Akwa Ibom,Police repel attack, Police number plates politicians,Police illicit drug dealers Benue,Kwara Police nab armed robbery gang with 87 mobile phones, 10 laptops, Police decry report on salary, Police arrest pastor, 13 suspects for illegal arms deal, other criminal offences in Oyo, Police arrest 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing co-tenant to death in Ondo, LP supporters Lagos Police ,Police barricade Ekwueme square, Police parley vigilantes , Policeman killed in Edo hoodlums attack, as govt debunks ISWAP attack, Vigilante use AK-47, Edo police kill kidnapper, Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge, Ondo arrest tricycle rider, Police nab suspected kidnappers, DSS police van robbery,Market guard killed in Plateau, Police arraign two in Benin , Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims., police recover missing teenager, Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for, Ondo police denies, Ebonyi LP senatorial

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued a 75-year-old who was kidnapped along the Kaduna-Birnin gwari road after he spend two months in captivity in the state.

In a press release issued on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Police Command,  SP Mohammed Shehu said commissioner of police CP CP Koko Yusuf has reassured of his commitment to protect the lives and properties of people in the state.

“On 2nd December 2022, the Zamfara State Police Command rescued a 75-year-old Mohammadu Sheshi, a native of Enagi in Edati LGA of Niger State.

According to him, the rescue operation was conducted following an intelligence report gathered on the abduction of the victim.

“In the course of debriefing, the victim informed the Police that he was abducted in early October 2022 by a large number of armed bandits who blocked Birnin Gwari – Kaduna road and took others into the bush somewhere in Dansadau axis of Zamfara state. That he spent two (2) months in captivity”.

“The victim while at the Police Command Headquarters, Gusau was medically checked at the Police clinic and later reunited with his family/Relations”.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf psc congratulates the rescued victim for regaining his freedom, and assured for Police of continuous commitment to protecting lives and property of the citizens.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Okowa, Wike, Ortom Challenge Buhari To Name Governors Stealing LG Funds

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his Rivers and Benue State counterparts, Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom respectively on Friday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to name state governors…

British Lawyer Tells London Court: There Is Industrial-Scale Corruption In Nigeria

A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday that the trial would reveal corruption “on an industrial scale” not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers, Reuters has reported…

Aisha Buhari Withdraws Case Against Detained Undergraduate

WIFE of the president, Aisha Buhari, has withdrawn the defamation of character suit she filed against a 500-Level student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Adamu, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)…


Zamfara police rescues 75-year-old kidnapped victim

You might also like
Latest News

Gunmen invade Ogun communities

Latest News

Actor Olaiya Igwe goes naked at the beach to pray for Tinubu’s victory at 2023…

Latest News

Don’t waste your votes on Peter Obi, says APC Northwest youth leader

Latest News

Atiku will justify the trust of Northern Christian Leaders and all Nigerians

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More