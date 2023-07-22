An unspecified number of passengers travelling along the Jesse-Oben Road, two border twins between Edo and Delta States, were on Saturday reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the incident occurred just before Oben, an oil and gas-producing community in Edo State.

The victims, it was further gathered, were travelling from Sapele in Delta State when the gunmen intercepted their vehicle.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have emerged suddenly from the bush, firing gunshots into the air, and forced the driver to a halt.

According to sources, one of the passengers abducted was a 24-year-old daughter of a newspaper vendor.

The driver and conductor of the bus were said to have escaped as the kidnappers herded the passengers into the bush.

Edo State Police Command spokesman Child Nwabuzor, when contacted for confirmation of the incident, said he was unaware of the incident but promised to “find out”.