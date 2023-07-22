The Operatives of Umuaka Police Divisional Headquarters in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state Police Commander have arrested a suspect identified as Bebiana Paulinus, for stealing a 9-month-old baby girl in Amaiyi Umuaka on Wednesday, and disappeared with the baby. The Operatives also recovered the abducted baby, who has since reunited with her mother, Precious Duru. The suspect, who is a teacher at St. Saviour Catholic Secondary School Umuaka, was reportedly apprehended by operatives of the local vigilante, who later handed her over to the police. An indigene of Umuaka Community and an ex-Nigerian Soldier, Rev Vincent Durugbo told some journalists that three suspects (an accomplice who accommodated the abductor and the baby) had so far been arrested and detained by the police, including the fleeing neighbour. Related Posts Police arrest man over attempt to use son for money ritual Police arrest gunman in Anambra hotel 46-year-old Nigerian ‘mysteriously’ dies in Scotland

He said, “I have been following this case up since Wednesday when the poor woman announced her little baby’s disappearance. I didn’t want to report to the police because I have always believed they are compromised”. He said that they collaborated with the men of Vigilante in Umuaka, who launched a vigorous search for the fleeing neighbour.