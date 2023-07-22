The Operatives also recovered the abducted baby, who has since reunited with her mother, Precious Duru.
The suspect, who is a teacher at St. Saviour Catholic Secondary School Umuaka, was reportedly apprehended by operatives of the local vigilante, who later handed her over to the police.
An indigene of Umuaka Community and an ex-Nigerian Soldier, Rev Vincent Durugbo told some journalists that three suspects (an accomplice who accommodated the abductor and the baby) had so far been arrested and detained by the police, including the fleeing neighbour.
He said that they collaborated with the men of Vigilante in Umuaka, who launched a vigorous search for the fleeing neighbour.
He said: “She has been arrested and detained at Umuaka police Division alongside two other suspects connected to the matter, and the baby recovered alive from her abductor.
The ex-Soldier, who said she hails from Ojukwu village in the Umuaka community, said they were witnesses to the evils that are happening in Umuaka and its environs, adding that the police are doing little or nothing to curtail the rising cases of child trafficking, and kidnapping, thuggery as other social vices.
He said: “I have also fallen victim to last Christmas celebration when I was rounded up by hoodlums and dispossessed of my belongings including a huge sum of money. My community has suddenly turned to a theatre of all manners of absurdities, yet those in authority have kept mum over this.”
When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Umuaka, Martins Ekere, confirmed the arrest and promised to investigate into the matter.
