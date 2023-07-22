The ruling All Progressives Congress has dismissed the weighty allegations by the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, that the Bola Tinubu administration was plotting to muscle justices sitting on his petition challenging the APC victory.

Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesman, raised the alarm in a statement last night. He said the allegations lack substance.

Reacting to the allegation, Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, while denying the allegation, accused the PDP presidential candidate of attempting ” to float an alibi to deflect the shame of a highly probable defeat in court, having miserably failed to make out a credible case to justify his bogus claim that he won the last Presidential Election. “

The statement reads in part:” Our attention has been drawn to a Press Statement by a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement alleges that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government are engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary towards unduly influencing the outcome of pending cases before the court.

Atiku Abubakar and his minions offered no evidence to support their wild, hollow, and mischievous allegations.

“Quite frankly, there is nothing in Atiku Abubakar’s statement that is worth a reaction from the APC. It is just arrant nonsense, totally lacking in substance and cogency.

Its only imaginable purpose is a childish attempt to float an alibi to deflect the shame of a highly probable defeat in court, having miserably failed to make out a credible case to justify his bogus claim that he won the last Presidential Election.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our Party won the election convincingly. We have full faith and confidence in our courts to dispense electoral justice in accordance with our Constitution and all applicable laws.”