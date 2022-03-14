GTCO, UBA to file 2021 Audited Financial Statement within 60 days from FYE

PURSUANT to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited for quoted companies, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc as well as United Bank for Africa Plc have informed the investing public that following the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) announcement dated January 19, 2022 and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rules, the duo have elected not to file their fourth quarter unaudited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021.

Instead, the two lenders will file their 2021 full year audited financial statements within 60 days of the year-end.

Going by the foregoing, the companies would file their full-year audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, 60 days from its year-end, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A notice from the United Bank for Africa (UBA) read in part, “In compliance with the announcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 19, 2022, and the requirement of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to notify NGX Regulation Limited of the preferred filing regime, per the circular dated January 21, 2022 (with reference number NGXREG/LRD/CIRO1/22/01/21), United Bank for Africa Plc hereby informs its shareholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the investing public that it has elected the second filing regime advised by SEC.