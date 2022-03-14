Ethiopian Airlines fetes newly elected NANTA executives for Abuja Zone

The Ethiopian Airlines Abuja Traffic and Sales Manager Mrs Senait Ataklet hosted the Newly elected Executives of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents NANTA to an Ethiopian themed Lunch at Mulu’s Restaurant in Abuja.
The Abuja NANTA Zone Exco members were led by Vice President Uloma Kemabonta of Retz Travel. The team included Angela Ike, Sarah John Nini,
Kingsley Oguebie, Engr Ibrahim Garba and NANTA admin officer Ogechi Ajonuma Nnaemeka.
NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye was also present along with Ambassador Ikechi Uko, Peace Iyare of Peacefulsky and Balqees Olubunmi Olaniyi of Olabaf Travels.
Discussions centred on collaboration with the NANTA Abuja zone, business opportunities for members of the association.
Ethiopian Airlines congratulated the VP and Commended NANTA for being Gender-Sensitive. Ethiopian she Said has lots of Females employed in the Airline and it is pleasant to have a lady as President of NANTA and VP for Abuja Zone.
She expects that the Airline will continue to Serve the Members well and through them the Travelling Public in Nigeria. Ethiopian Airlines she Said Flies Daily to Abuja and have Flights to Lagos, Enugu and Kano.
These discussions were held over the various rich Ethiopian cuisine which many were sampling for the First time.
Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines was a Major Supporter of the 23rd IBB Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship held recently.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more