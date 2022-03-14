Ethiopian Airlines fetes newly elected NANTA executives for Abuja Zone

The Ethiopian Airlines Abuja Traffic and Sales Manager Mrs Senait Ataklet hosted the Newly elected Executives of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents NANTA to an Ethiopian themed Lunch at Mulu’s Restaurant in Abuja.

The Abuja NANTA Zone Exco members were led by Vice President Uloma Kemabonta of Retz Travel. The team included Angela Ike, Sarah John Nini,

Kingsley Oguebie, Engr Ibrahim Garba and NANTA admin officer Ogechi Ajonuma Nnaemeka.

NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye was also present along with Ambassador Ikechi Uko, Peace Iyare of Peacefulsky and Balqees Olubunmi Olaniyi of Olabaf Travels.

Discussions centred on collaboration with the NANTA Abuja zone, business opportunities for members of the association.

Ethiopian Airlines congratulated the VP and Commended NANTA for being Gender-Sensitive. Ethiopian she Said has lots of Females employed in the Airline and it is pleasant to have a lady as President of NANTA and VP for Abuja Zone.

She expects that the Airline will continue to Serve the Members well and through them the Travelling Public in Nigeria. Ethiopian Airlines she Said Flies Daily to Abuja and have Flights to Lagos, Enugu and Kano.

These discussions were held over the various rich Ethiopian cuisine which many were sampling for the First time.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines was a Major Supporter of the 23rd IBB Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship held recently.