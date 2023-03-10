Biola Azeez, Ilorin

Descendants of Igbomina in the Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara state, under the aegis of a social cultural organization called the Orisun Igbomina, have backed second term aspiration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The people, who spoke through the president of the organization, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, said that the governor’s performance since assumption of office three and half years ago in the state could attract success in the March 18 governorship elections.

The group, which attributed success of the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state to performance of Governor Abdulrazaq, said that his development programmes cut across the 16 local government areas and 193 wards of the state.

The community leader, who said that some elected members of the National Assembly from the state benefitted from the performance of the governor to win their re-election bid, charged them to improve on their performance in the next dispensation to sustain reign of the APC in the state.

Awoyale, who said that both members of the opposition and the APC supporters are benefiting infrastructural provisions of the present administration in the state, canvassed people’s support for success of the March 18 governorship elections.

“There is no ward Governor Abdulrazaq didn’t touch. How would opposition parties campaign to someone who doesn’t enjoy good road for decades while Abdulrazaq gave them good roads in his own administration? Or those without water and good schools for their children who are now enjoying these courtesy of Abdulrazaq’s government?

Speaking on possible merger among opposition political parties to unseat Governor Abdulrazaq, Awoyale said that, “Alignment between oppositions in Kwara state may not work.

“Hakeem Lawal of SDP is a principled man and won’t merge with a party like PDP. Some of us know they can’t align judged by past political experiences.

“Opposition in Kwara state already know they have met a brick wall and that is why you see some of them decamping to APC ahead of the governorship elections.

“The PDP tried cajoling Kwara North by fielding one of them but the people saw this game . That is why you see them vote en mass for Governor Abdulrazaq who has brought development to the area. Abdulrazaq has promised to handover to Kwara North after completion of his two term. After that, Kwara South can then have its shot. That’s how we can sustain effective power rotation in Kwara state”.