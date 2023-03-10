By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has headed to court after being beaten by some old friends who allegedly attacked his sister.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, the Zazuu crooner made this known after he shared the photo of his sister on the hospital bed, saying, “Olopa ma ko everybody, see wetin oke osa boiz do my big sister. Akoi big problem”.

The singer stated that he was severely injured on his body, while his sister was hospitalised as a result of his friends’ attack.

Portable stated that he was friends with the guys who beat him up and recounted how he helped them and how they were envious of his success.

He said, “As you can see. This life as you dey make am, make you dey run for people.The more you grow, run from people. Dem no want your success. Dem don shook me o. Na my nigga shock me. I no know watein he use shock me o. We don gather dey back in the days. Base on say I make am, na me still dey help am. He later con nack me base on sey you dey beat my sister.”

Hours later, the singer shared a post on his Instagram that he had taken legal steps and briefed his lawyer on his incident.