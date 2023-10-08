A group known as ‘Benue Patriots’ has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the cold war between the Secretary to the Goverment of the Federation, Senator George Akume and the State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Leader of the group, Comrade Dan Boor, who stated this on Sunday at a press conference held in Makurdi, said that there is lingering crisis between the SGF and Governor Alia.

He, however appealed to Senator Akume to live up to expectations as a leader and allow the governor a free hand to operate.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia had at several fora denied having a crisis with the SGF, describing it as the handiwork of some elements who want to benefit from the crisis.

The group, in it’s argument, noted that the delay in the appointment of commissioners and allocation of portfolios are signs of the SGF intervening in the governance of the state.

Boor said, “There is problem between the SGF and Governor Alia, you can see the delay in the appointment of Commissioners and period of assigning portfolios.

“The battle is for the soul of Benue State, this is the third time it’s happening, it happened during Governor Gabriel Suswam, then Ortom who had to leave APC then and now Fr Alia.

“The signs are very obvious and clear, we read between the lines, another instance is what happened during the reception held after the inauguration of minister of Water Resources where the wife of SGF and member representing Gboko/Tarka openly said that governor Alia did not attend the reception.

“The have started hobnobbing with the immediate governor, Samuel Ortom.

He further said, “As leader of the party, the president should intervene before the crisis escalate to become national issue.

Governor Alia during his meeting with media in August, 2023 and the reception held after winning at the governorship election petition tribunal said that there was no crisis between him and the SGF.





“All the insinuations of crisis between me and the SGF by some people are not true, we don’t have problem, it’s just the creation of those making the insinuations”, gov Alia had said.

