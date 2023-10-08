National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade (Barr), Julius Abure, said that Edo State is not working.

He said this while receiving in audience of members of Esan Assembly, who visited him to canvass that the Labour Party should zone the off-season gubernatorial election in the state, to Edo Central for the purposes of political fairness, justice and equity.

Abure who assured members of the Esan Assembly that the National Working Committee of the Labour Party would consider their request pointed out that, it remained curious that in spite of the human resources available in the state, it was as difficult to say that the state is working under Godwin Obaseki.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh.

According to Abure, “‘The Labour Party is built on equity and justice, as such, the National Executive Council of the party is the only organ of the party that is constitutionally empowered to decide on zoning.

“I am certain that Edo Central interest and all other interests will be considered by the National Executive Council when the time comes.





“Labour Party will no doubt pick the best among the contestants because Edo State is not working at the moment, in spite of the abundant human and material resources of the state”.

Earlier, in their request according to the statement by The Publicity scribe of the party the group said “Esan Descendant Assembly, a non-political, social cultural organization has called on the national leadership of the Labour Party to zone its governorship ticket to Edo Central in the interest of fairness, equity, brotherhood and justice.

“The group made the call in Benin City, Edo State capital at the weekend while paying courtesy call on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Barrister Julius Abure.

“Comrade Abure appreciated and thanked the group for their unequalled commitment and ceaseless passion for good governance, strive for equity and justice over the years toward a better Esan land in particular and Edo State in general.

Leader of the group, Prof Oyaziwo Aluede, commended Comrade Abure for his resilience, doggedness and stoicism while countless legal battles instituted against his office by the Apapa-led dissident group hired to truncate the Labour Party lasted.

“Let me begin by congratulating you and the entire Labour Party leadership for overcoming all the legal battles deliberately orchestrated by the Apapa-led dissident group to truncate the Pan Nigerian Movement that the Labour Party has become.

“We’re of the belief that through you and the Labour Party Nigeria, Edo state and Esan land will be great again.

“We’re of the view that all the three major political parties in Edo State should, as a matter of fairness, equity, brotherhood and justice should zone their governorship tickets to Edo Central in 2024 election”, the leader of the group said.

Prof Aluede gave graphic accounts on how Edo South has governed the state for sixteen years, Edo North for eight years, while Prof Osaremen Osunbor, who was not recognized by law as the Governor of the state was only in office for eighteen months, since 1999.

“Prof Aluede and his group appealed to the National Chairman and the Labour Party National and State leadership to zone the Labour Party’s ticket to Esan land, regardless of what other sections of the state that have governed the state might say, ” the statement reads in part.

