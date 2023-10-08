An illustrious son of Ogun State, Chief Chris Ogunbanjo, is dead.

He died at the age of 99, a few months to his 100-year birthday.

He was a Nigerian corporate lawyer and philanthropist from Ogun State.

He was an early advocate of domiciliary accounts in Nigeria which later came into existence through the promulgation of the Foreign Currency Decree 18 of 1985.

In the late 1960s, he was among the group of businessmen who supported local equity participation in foreign firms operating in Nigeria.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, described his death as a great loss to the State, Nigeria, humanity and the corporate world.

Prince Abiodun, while commiserating with the family of the late business tycoon, who passed on to glory on Saturday, said he was a worthy son of Ogun State a great philanthropist, and a guru in the world of business, while alive.

He added that Chief Ogunbanjo distinguished himself as a very cerebral corporate lawyer who combined the knowledge of law with entrepreneurial shrewdness.

He commiserated with the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Adetona, and the entire people of Ogun State on the demise of Chief Ogunbanjo.

Prince Abiodun also commiserated with the business community in the country on the loss of their prominent member.





“My heartfelt condolences to the entire dynasty of Ogunbanjo, over the passing of their patriarch who passed on to the glory a few months to his 100th birthday.

“We take solace in the fact that Baba lived a very impactful and eventful life to the glory of God and selfless service to humanity.

“May God in his infinite mercy rest his soul and grant his family the requisite fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement read.

