Motorists and commuters going to Lagos Island from the mainland on Wednesday experienced gridlock as early morning heavy rainfall flooded the main expressway leading to the Third Mainland Bridge at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos State.
This resulted in a prolonged traffic jam from Iyana-Oworo to Old Toll Gate at Ojota, as motorists tried to maneuver through the flood that completely covered the main arterial road.
Other low-lying neighbourhoods along Iyana-Oworo were also flooded.
As of the time of filing this report, the rain has not subsided.
Details later…
