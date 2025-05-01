North will decide the winner of 2027 presidential election – ACF

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has undertaken a critical appraisal of the 2027 presidential election, concluding that the North has the population to decide who wins the election.

The assertion was made by the BOT Chairman, Alhaji Bashir M. Dalhatu, who said pressure was already mounting on the Forum from elders in the region to closely monitor the projects and programmes of politicians that have a positive impact on Northerners ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, the BOT expressed concern over insecurity in the North, saying that the security challenges were worsening by the day, and called on the federal government to act swiftly before it becomes too late.

The BOT Chairman also criticised the displacement of indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), whose ancestral homes were taken without compensation for the establishment of the nation’s capital city.

“It is clear that Northern Nigeria is today bedevilled by numerous existential problems, some of which I have tried to highlight above. What is not in doubt is the fact that the North has in abundance what it takes to compete and prevail in any fair competition within the federation of Nigeria and even within the larger African continent.

“The North has 19 out of the 36 states. We also have the FCT as a varitable component. We have a majority in the Senate, the House of Representatives, the National Economic Council as well as the Council of States.

“The North occupies close to 75% of Nigeria’s land area and about 60% of the population. An area that is this big and this strong can never be subdued by any opponent provided we remain united and place our region above all other considerations. No questions about it, united we stand, divided we fall!

“The view has been expressed and it bears repeating here, that current preoccupation with the 2027 national elections is premature and a disservice to the principle of the 4-year-term-limit given to elected officials.

“For the moment, it will suffice to say that Northern Nigeria is watching and auditing the actions of the elected and appointed officials, especially at the federal level.

“As a matter of fact, we have received a number of proposals from some of our elders that this body appoints a special committee that will conduct a detailed study and a review of the policies, projects and programs embarked upon by the current government and determine how they have impacted the various parts of the country, particularly Northern Nigeria.

“This is perhaps the best way to determine whether or not our interests are being sufficiently accommodated. For the avoidance of doubt, we must reiterate our faith in the principle that says all politics is local.

In other words, Northern Nigeria will remain faithful not to particular politicians or political parties but to those who care about our regional interests and are willing to promote and protect them.”

The BOT also spoke on alleged land grabbing in the North by southerners without allowing the same to happen to Northerners living in the southern part of the country.

