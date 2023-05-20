Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former head of state, has called for affordable and sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure so that Nigerians can have access to quality medical care.

Gowon made the call at the 50th anniversary of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, themed,”Advancing the legacy of quality healthcare”, in Benin City.

The former head of state noted that the healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, hence the need to adapt and innovate ways to meet the challenging needs of patients

Gowon, who was the chairman of the occasion, however, urged healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders to renew their commitment to providing quality healthcare to all Nigerians as well as collaborating to build a healthcare system that is accessible, affordable and equitable to all.

According to him, “Let us continue to invest in our healthcare infrastructure, train more healthcare professionals and provide the necessary resources to ensure Nigerians have access to the best medical possible”.

He, however, commended the founding fathers, management and staff of UBTH for their unwavering commitment towards the growth of the tertiary hospital, assuring that the hospital will continue to thrive and serve the people of Nigeria for many more years to come.

“This is a significant milestone not only for the hospital but for the old Midwest, Edo and Delta. This is not only for Edo state but for the entire nation as UBTH has been a cornerstone of healthcare delivery in Nigeria since its inception.

“As we look back over the past five decades, we can stride in the tremendous progress that has been made on healthcare in Nigeria, and UBTH has been at the forefront of this progress providing world-class medical care to Nigerians and training the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“I made a contribution to the building of this hospital and my wife was privileged to officially commission this great institution on the 12th of May 1973 when I was head of state. I am proud that UBTH has exceeded our expectations and has become a beacon of hope for those sick and suffering,” Gowon said.

Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director, UBTH, in his remarks, said that in the last 50 years, the hospital has introduced life-saving treatment innovations, cutting-edge medical equipment, modern processes and technology to ensure the provision of health solutions to clients.

