Elerin of Erin-Ile in the Oyun local government area of Kwara state, Oba Erin Ile Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II (MFR), has died at the age of 81 years.

The death of the monarch was announced on Saturday by the state government through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye.

The Kwara state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has commiserated with the people of Erin Ile on the passing of the Elerin of Erin Ile Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II (MFR), describing the development as the end of a fine era.

In a statement on Saturday, the Governor extolled the late monarch as a statesman and a great leader of his people under whom Erin-Ile recorded many developmental strides.

“I send our heartfelt condolences to the immediate and extended families of the late first class monarch as well as the good people of Erin-Ile and Oyun Local Government Area on this sad development. We are comforted by the great legacies of the monarch,” he said.

“Our prayers are with the family and the good people of the community at this time and always. We pray Allah, exalted is He, to grant Al-jannah to the Elerin of Erin Ile and comfort his family.”

