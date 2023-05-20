The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi and the party, on Saturday, told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja that they intend to call 50 witnesses to prove their petition against the election of Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Counsel to the petitioners, Awa Kalu (SAN) announced this in the ongoing pre-hearing session in their petition challenging Tinubu’s declaration as the President-elect.

Kalu said his clients will require seven weeks to present their case because they are still experiencing some difficulties with their dealings with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the petitioners are yet to conduct the forensic examination of the BVAS devices used for the last presidential election and have yet to receive some of the documents requested from INEC as ordered by the court.

Lawyer to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) said his client plans to call five witnesses and conduct its case within seven days.

Counsel to Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettma, Rowland Otaru (SAN) said his clients will call 21 witnesses with the exclusion of other expert witnesses to be called.

Otaru said although the law allows a respondent 10 days to conduct its case, they intend to use nine days.

Lawyer to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) said his client plans to invite seven witnesses, excluding subpoenaed witnesses.

…More to come

