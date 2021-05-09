Governors at war as Ortom and El-Rufai blast each other

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said he does not take his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, seriously because he enjoys attacking the Federal Government to cover his failures in his state.

The governor was responding to a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group showing a video where Ortom was addressing protesters after some killings in the state.

According to el-Rufai, “I did not hear what Governor Ortom said (in the video) but I know him and he is not somebody I take very seriously, frankly.”

He said Ortom was using the issue of insecurity in the country to attack the Federal Government and deflect from his failures.

“Go and find out how many months’ salaries are being owed teachers and public servants in Benue State then you can understand a lot of what Ortom is doing.”

Responding to el-Rufai’s allegations on Saturday, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom took a swipe at his Kaduna counterpart by saying that he was only seeking goodwill in the sight of the Presidency after falling out of favour.

According to the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom said: “We want to believe that el-Rufai was wrongly quoted. A man who has failed in several aspects as Governor of Kaduna has no moral justification to accuse another governor.”

Ortom said, “A governor who chose a Muslim deputy in a state where Christians have a huge population is certainly not one to preach unity and peaceful co-existence.

“El-Rufai’s attack on Governor Ortom is merely to make him look good before the Presidency. He has apparently fallen out of favour at the Villa and wants to use Governor Ortom as a launchpad back to reckoning. This is a man who has insulted almost every prominent Nigerian, including the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and former President Olusegun Obasanjo; a man who is his former boss and one who brought him to limelight,” the statement added.