Testimonies as Ilaji Chapel holds two-day crusade

THE Ilaji Resort Chapel, also known as Trinity Assembly, rounded off its two-day open-air crusade on Friday, last week in Ibadan, Oyo State, with a deluge of testimonies from the worshippers.

One of the worshippers, a middle-aged woman, in her testimony, explained how she had asked God to send her helpers in respect of her dilapidated church which was on the verge of collapse.

The woman disclosed that she was not able to get any help, but on returning home on Thursday, after attending the first day of the crusade, there was an influx of helpers who made cash donations to her towards the rehabilitation of the church.

In his own testimony, the chaplain of the chapel, Deacon Ademola Alabi, revealed how a woman in her late 30s, whose efforts to have a corrective surgery done on her fractured thigh had been futile for months.

According to him, there had been series of postponements from the hospital which cited the woman’s unstable physical condition, among other things, as reason for the delay.

However, Deacon Alabi noted that on Tuesday, two days prior to the commencement of the crusade, he received a call from the hospital that the surgery had been successfully carried out.

Mrs Abiodun Adeyeye expressed gratitude to God and thanked the organisers for doing a yeoman’s job. She narrated how her pregnant younger sister, who had been way past her due delivery date, was finally delivered of a baby boy on the first day of the crusade.

The convener of the programme, Deaconess Joyce Sanusi, thanked the members of the organising committee, especially members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), for putting together a hitch-free crusade.

She promised to ensure that the programme comes up periodically.

Earlier in his opening address, the host of the programme, Chief Dotun Sanusi, said just as God had used Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort to transform the fortune of Ona-Ara Local Government Area, in the same way, the Lord would use the crusade to transform the lives of those who attended the programme.

Chief Sanusi thanked the PFN members and their leaders for teaming up with Ilaji Resort Chapel to organise the crusade.

Several worshippers who attended the crusade gave their lives to Jesus Christ under the ministration of invited men of God.

