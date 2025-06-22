Governor Mutfwang to defect?

THE wave of defections, particularly from the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has opened a new vista in the nation’ political landscape. With two years to the next general election, some governors, National Assembly members, and other gladiators have started defecting to the APC.

While the APC is relishing the defection to its fold, the PDP appears unable to halt the unflattering trend. Recently, Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori switched from the PDP to the APC, as did his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other notable members in the state. Before the enthusiasm of the decampment could subside, his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Governor Umo Eno, also defected to the ruling party. However, checks further revealed that many more from the opposition parties are still contemplating crossing to the ruling party. This has continued to destabilise the opposition, while the APC continues to strengthen its grip on the country’s political structure.

But many Nigerians are becoming worried about the timing of the gale of defections. Some observers believe that recent defections are motivated by personal interest rather than by ideological convictions. Furthermore, they asserted that the idea of centre affiliation to draw development to their states is a hoax and ploy to influence their supporters and Nigerians. But the question being asked is if the APC is the sole path to political relevance.

Political dynamics in the country suggest that more opposition political leaders may join the ruling party before the year ends. In this regard, there are already increasing suspicions that certain governors are engaging in a game of hide-and-seek.

Despite numerous denials, there has been a persistent rumor and insinuation since last year that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, who was elected on the PDP platform, intended to join the APC.

The governor has since denied any involvement in the circulating claim that he is planning to defect to the All Progressive Congress, calling it the work of big-time manipulators and polarising agents.

The governor, in a statement by his director of press and public affairs, Dr. Gyang Bere, said that mischief makers are aimed at misleading the public about his political allegiance and commitment to the PDP.

He said, “While this baseless rumour does not warrant a formal response, it has become necessary to dispel any misconceptions that may mislead the public and tarnish my integrity.” I remain a committed member of the PDP and firmly uphold the values of the party and trust placed on me by the people of Plateau State. The rumour that I am contemplating leaving the PDP for the APC is entirely false. This fabricated story is the work of those who do not wish Plateau well.”

A source close to the PDP in Plateau State revealed that it might not be the governor’s desire to join the APC, but there has been intense pressure on him in this regard. The Sunday Tribune gathered that there are several strategies being used to try to recruit him into the APC. The project, on the one hand, appears to be led by Saleh Zagzzaga, leader of the North Central APC Forum.

All of the attempts to persuade Governor Mutfwang to join the APC were reportedly made with the goal of securing Plateau State for the party, particularly at the 2027 presidential election. This is confirmed by the recent pronouncement by the North Central APC Forum that national leadership of the party supports its request for the Plateau State Governor to leave PDP and join the APC.

According to Zagzzaga, his group’s acceptance of Mutfwang’s green cap movement for the 2027 governorship contest and efforts to entice him to join the APC were in recognition of the governor’s performance, which is why the governor was called to join the APC.

However, some APC leaders in Plateau State have opposed the campaign, believing that his defection would give him automatic control of the party’s structure and ticket for governorship in 2027. Additionally, it is generating a certain amount of discontent and hostility inside the APC. In a recent statement, the APC-Like Mind Political Forum (APC-LMPF) denounced Zagzzaga’s action as anti-party, saying that his group is not to be taken seriously.

Apart from this, Zazzaga was recently suspended by the Bukuru ward of APC in Jos South local government of Plateau State for running a group unknown to the party, capable of creating division and rancor among party loyalists in the state.

Also, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yiltwada, APC’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate, has equally questioned Zazzaga’s loyalty and commitment to the party.

While the president and national APC leadership are keen for Governor Mutfwang to carpet cross, the state chapter of the party is adamant against it. The Plateau State APC Vanguard recently called on the president and the National Working Committee of the APC to condemn what it called Mutfwang’s intention to join the ruling party.

Speaking at a press conference in Jos, the group spokesman, Maikor Galadima, warned that accepting Governor Mutfwang into the APC would undermine the party’s growing strength ahead of the 2027 general election. Galadima said the APC in Plateau State has been experiencing significant gains with new political figures, including a former campaign director for Governor Mutfwang defecting to the APC alongside thousands of followers.

“This groundswell of support is a testament to the renewed confidence in our party’s vision, integrity, and exemplary leadership of our current state leaders. Governor Mutfwang should remain in his party to give an account of his stewardship,” Galadima said.

Though the state chairman of the PDP, Chris Hassan, has denied the rumor of the defection plan, some members believe it would be ridiculous for the governor to consider such a move or give in to the APC’s antics in this regard, given the difficulties the PDP faced in the wake of the last election, when its victory at all levels of the election was truncated, leaving only the governor standing.

A stalwart of the party declared this: “We were traumatised. APC showed us ‘shege.’ At the moment, we are still suffering from it. Our election victories at the state and national assemblies were quashed in a questionable manner. Despite being in opposition, our people are more at home with PDP than APC. If the governor should attempt to move, it might turn out to be a political suicide.

“Though we cherish the good relationship between Plateau State, especially Governor Mutfwang, and President Bola Tinubu, it must not translate to defection to APC because our people still have not forgotten what they passed through. Governor Mutfwang is doing his best at the moment; he should therefore avoid distraction. Joining APC should be out of his political calculations.”

A number of PDP members, who spoke to the Sunday Tribune claimed that it would be difficult to persuade the typical PDP member to support the APC in Plateau State. They also urged the governor to concentrate on his state’s progress rather than pursuing an agenda that would affect his political future.

“It would be tough to detach the PDP from Plateau State; the majority of individuals who currently flaunt as APC stalwarts were PDP members before defecting. The

Eight years of APC control in the state were the result of political mistakes made by several high-ranking PDP officials, who have since learned their lessons. “We acknowledge what Mr. President is doing, but we will not defect to the APC,” a stalwart vowed.

According to Jonathan Amande, the PDP’s publicity secretary, the governor is currently more focused on the state’s progress, and the rumors that he intends to switch to the APC are a ruse to generate confusion.

Even though the governor is willing to stay in the PDP. It was learnt that those who want him to cross over to the APC are not giving up. The APC in the state is not comfortable with such an approach, and the PDO members are also not amenable to it.

As the progressive governor ropewalks between the PDP and APC, all eyes are on him to see if he will defect to APC as has been plotted in some quarters.