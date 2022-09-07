Journalists advised to adhere strictly to ethics of the profession

Journalists in Nigeria have been advised to adhere strictly to the core ethics and code guiding the profession in the performance of their duties.

A media consultant and former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo State Council, Chief Fidel Onyeneke gave the advice at a workshop on ‘Investigative Journalism’ organized by the Ikenga Media and Cultural Awareness Initiative (IMCAI) Training for journalists held in Owerri Tuesday.

Onyeneke, in his paper, titled “Ethical Issues: “What Kind of News is News” pointed out that different countries of the world including Nigeria, have ethics and codes guiding the operations of media practitioners and journalists.

He urged them to be committed to some of the fundamental principles of journalism such as honesty, fairness, Independence and respect for the rights of others.

He advised them to be conscious of the existing cultural and religious differences with its target and objective of enhancing socio-economic and political growth of the society as well as enhancing peace, unity and progress.

He said: “journalists must have the professional acumen of assessing news items with a view of determining what is news and what is not news.”

On his part, the former Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) of Imo State Police Command, SP Andrew Enwerem Rtd. advised journalists to always be conscious of their safety in the course of carrying out their news reportage, especially in the current security breaches in the country occasioned by Boko Haram, insurgency, herdsmen, banditry and armed robbery among others.

Enwerem regretted that journalists across the world have become targets of increasing legal and physical attacks and have recorded intimidation, violence, injuries, and death for exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of expression.

He said: “the range of risks journalists are confronted with include murder, kidnapping, hostage-taking, abduction, arbitrary detention or captivity”

According to him, journalists face risks from different angles such as drug cartels, rebel groups, corrupt governments, individuals, criminal gangs, and stray bullets.

A Public Affairs analyst, Mr Charles Ogugbuaja, advised journalists to be patient and strive to receive first-hand information rather than hurriedly distorting the facts of a news story.

“Do not distort facts, always cross-check your facts and sources of information to confirm their veracity so that your lead can be presented in a simple, attractive manner that will be irresistible to your target audience.”

Ogugbuaja enjoined journalists not to be in a hurry while writing news to avoid mistakes and errors.

The IMCAI was represented at the workshop by its Coordinator, Mr Chidoh Onumah, and Editor-In-Chief, Mr Uche Ugboajah.





