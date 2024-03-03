A non-governmental organisation, the Daurama Foundation, has through its “Daurama Foundation Support Initiative” on Sunday at the New Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Abuja, distributed food items such as 5kg bags of rice, cooking oil, salt, spaghetti and other essential food items alongside monetary donations to 500 men and women to meet the immediate needs of the IDPs especially as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches.

The founder, Samira Buhari, in an interview with journalists, said the Foundation is committed to improving health outcomes and championing the rights of women and girls across Nigeria through advocacy, comprehensive education and active community engagement as well as tackle pressing

issues that affect the well-being and rights of girls and women in the communities.

According to her, the gesture marked another significant stride in the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to providing essential support to vulnerable communities across Nigeria and also to address domestic violence, improve neonatal health and advocate for menstrual health and hygjene.

“We are deeply moved by the opportunity to extend our support to the residents of the New Kuchingoro IDP camp. Providing these essential items ahead of Ramadan underscores our unwavering dedication to assisting those in need. Together, we can truly make a meaningful difference.

“These provisions were carefully selected to meet the immediate nutritional needs of the residents and ensure they have the necessary resources to sustain themselves and their families during the sacred month of Ramadan,” she said.

The women leader at the New Kuchingoro IDP camp, Ladi Mathias, while expressing gratitude for the donations said, “The generosity of the Daurama Foundation has brought great relief to our community. This support means a lot to us as we prepare for Ramadan.”

The Chairman of the New Kuchingoro IDP camp, Emmanuel Philemon, also said the Foundation’s gesture could not have come at the right time as Ramadan knocks on the door.

He said, “The generosity of the Daurama Foundation has brought immense relief to our community. This support is invaluable as we prepare for the fasting month of Ramadan and we are profoundly grateful for their kindness.”

In addition to addressing immediate humanitarian needs, Tribune Online reports that the initiative aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 2, 3 and 5; Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being and Gender Equality respectively.

