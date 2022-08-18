Gov Uzodimma gets chieftaincy title, vows to develop Mbaise

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has vowed to carry out total development in the entire local government areas in Mbaise such as Aboh, Ezinihitte and Ahiazu Mbaise respectfully.

This is as the Governor was honoured with a prestigious Chieftaincy title of “Enyioma Mbaise” (Good friend of Mbaise Nation) by ranking traditional rulers from the area in appreciation of his good relationship with the people of Mbaise.

Uzodimma speaking at the 2022 Iriji-Mbaise national cultural festival which was held at Itu Central School Field, in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local government area of the state told the mammoth crowd of Mbaise sons and daughters who graced the occasion, that the development of Mbaise is top on his agenda.

He said: “We cannot develop any other part of Imo State without developing Mbaise nation.”

The Governor assured them that the development which has eluded the area for decades will be brought to them by his administration before other parts of the State.

Describing Mbaise people as highly intelligent, educated and pacesetters, the Governor emphasized that as far as he is concerned civilization started in Mbaise land.

He said: “I was invited as Special Guest of Honour to come and show solidarity with the people over the Iriji festival, his instincts tell him that he is part of Mbaise Nation because of his past history with the people.”

“This is a homecoming for me. So it is erroneous for me to be regarded as a Guest. Rather, I am a co-host at this Iriji-Mbaise occasion organized by people who are my own.”

The Governor assured me that despite the threats and animosity from some quarters, nobody will succeed in creating enmity between me and my people because of selfish and personal interests.

He thanked the organizers for working hard to keep fate with a festival that has become synonymous with the Mbaise Nation, just as he appreciated the honour done him by the Traditional Rulers who conferred the Enyioma Mbaise Chieftaincy title on him, despite the threat issued to them not to do so or face serious consequences.

Governor Uzodimma assured both the Royal Fathers and the organisers of the event that no harm would happen to them as the government will ensure that no such thing happens.

“Let me sound a note of warning. If anything happens to any traditional ruler, political appointee or organizers of this event from Mbaise, we know those to hold responsible.”

He promised to deal with the issue of bad roads as demanded by the organizers of the festival and Mbaise leaders.

“You will be living witnesses to my reassurance that development will come to Mbaise Nation under my watch. Take it from me that my government will leave Mbaise Nation better than we met it. There can be no development in Imo without first developing Mbaise Nation.”





In his welcome speech, President General, Olu Oha Mbaise, and Chief Perry Opara thanked the Governor and other dignitaries for finding time to be part of the festival despite their busy schedules.

He lauded the Governor’s development strides in Mbaise in particular and Imo State in general, reminding him that Mbaise Nation will forever remain grateful for the flag-off of the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia.

Chief Opara however told the Governor that Mbaise Nation deserves good roads like yesterday and that his name will be etched in the psyche of the people if he does that.

In his remarks as Chairman of the occasion, Chief Paul Obasi (Paul and Paul), applauded the Governor for his numerous achievements touching on the different political zones of Imo State, particularly the recent flag-off of the Owerri- Mbaise -Umuahia road among other projects and pledged the continuous support of Mbaise Nation to his administration.

He also emphasized the importance of good roads in Mbaise.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE