Obasanjo inaugurates 300-man committee for coronation of new Olowu of Owu

The Balogun of Owu Kingdom Abeokuta, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, inaugurated a 300-man committee saddled with the responsibility of organising a befitting installation and coronation ceremony for the new Olowu of Owu, Oba (Professor) Saka Matemilola.

Obasanjo charged all the members of the Central Planning and sub-committees to work with sincerity of purpose in setting standards for the entire South West with the assignment given to them.

The nation’s former president urged sons and daughters of Owu both home and abroad and friends of Owu Kingdom to support the new monarch in bringing more development to their homes.

“We are setting standards. The standard that will be emulated by people in the South West region. Owu Kingdom is our collective responsibility. We must all cooperate with the new monarch.

“I am part of this because we want to incorporate the installation of our new king with our annual Odun Omo Olowu celebration.

“We have a lot to do for the development of Owu Kingdom. We want all Owu communities to know that we now have a new king on the throne. We are doing this to ensure that we take care of their interest.

“I urged all committee members to work together without any in-fighting that could stand as a clog in the wheel of progress,” he said.

The chairman of the Central Planning Committee, General Ekundayo Opaleye (rtd), said the constitution of members of the committee was an opportunity to serve and be part of history.

“We have a very big task at hand. You should count yourselves worthy that you are a member of the committee for the inauguration of Oba Matemilola.

“We are expecting a lot from every member as we need your cooperation and contributions. You must all give all you have to all these committees,” he said.

While the Executive Secretary of the Olowu of Owu Coronation Committee, Engr Oluwatoyin Jokosenumi, highlighted the vision and mission of the new monarch in moving the entire Owu Kingdom forward.

He said that the new Olowu is poised to build on what his predecessors on the throne have achieved and break new grounds.

Jokosenumi explained that 18 sub-committees have been put in place for the big event slated to hold sometime in October.

