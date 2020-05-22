Gov Umahi orders investigation on cleric attack in Ebonyi
“The committee is given two weeks to carry that assignment to guide the state government in taking action against those involved and also because we are concerned about the rights of our people in ensuring they are not violated”.
Recall that the cleric and social critic in Amasiri community, Afikpo North local government area of the Ebonyi state, Pastor Oko Chukwu Obeni, had earlier narrated how he was tortured to near death by leaders of his community identified as Essa, Eto and Isioru , over a post he made on his Facebook handle against their local government chairman which they consider as slanderous and action capable of jeopardizing existing peace in the area.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING