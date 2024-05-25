Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, on Saturday, expressed amazement at Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s unprecedented developmental projects and leadership style, which he opined has transformed the State into a model within a short time.

The Minister was speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the event of the Flags-off of Tumfure Road Project saying, “Governor Inuwa has turned Gombe into a construction site, with projects ongoing virtually everywhere in the state.

“This ambitious drive to development is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to uplift the country into a better place for all Nigerians”.

The Minister also commended the foresight of the Governor in keying into the Federal Government initiative which is giving the state a more competitive advantage compared to others.

Ahmed Musa Dangiwa further applauded Governor Inuwa for embarking on gigantic projects that could stand the test of time while benefiting people.

He promised the support of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu towards bringing more development to Gombe State.

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had earlier flagged off the Tumfure Road Projects in Gombe Metropolis as part of activities to commemorate his fifth anniversary in office.

The highly anticipated 11-kilometer Tumfure road network is the first of its kind in the area’s history since the creation of Gombe State in 1996.

Inuwa said that his government would continue to execute projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of ordinary people.

According to him, “Many administrations have come and gone without constructing a meter of road here, but our administration is today flagging off the construction of an 11-kilometer road network, in addition to the water supply project we executed.”

The governor also inspected the ongoing construction of the access road network within the School of Nursing and Midwifery along the southern bypass.

The project is being undertaken by Triacta Nig Ltd and is worth N1.2 billion constructed as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility

The Governor’s entourage was also at the historic Government Science Secondary School Gombe (Science 1) for the inspection of completed road network in the school and other important structures such as classrooms, libraries, and hostels. constructed during the school’s upgrade to a mega school.

Similarly at Government Girls’ College, Doma, the governor and his entourage were taken on a tour of structures and projects constructed or upgraded in the school, including hostels, classrooms, a clinic, road networks, and others, by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Aishatu Umar Maigari.

GSSS, Gombe, and GGC, Doma are among the five schools upgraded to mega Colleges, provided with facilities to accommodate more students and give qualitative education.

At the 22-kilometre gully erosion control project at FCE(T), the Governor inspected the ongoing construction work that cuts across nine different communities. The project is undertaken through the World Bank-funded ACReSAL in collaboration with the Gombe State Government to combat degraded lands and provide resilience against climate change.

At Nasarawa, the Governor inspected an ongoing road project under his Network 1100 initiative aimed at improving accessibility and boosting socioeconomic activities in the area.

The Governor was also at Hayin Misau where he inspected a multi-billion naira four-span bridge and erosion control project worth 2.2 billion naira.

The Governor reiterated his government’s commitment to executing meaningful projects that have a positive impact on the citizens.

“While others are engaging in white elephant projects that have no significant impact on the people, we choose to go with the needs of our people by executing projects that have a direct bearing on their lives”, he said.

Inuwa promised not to relent in his efforts to collaborate with development partners to improve the lives of his people.

He sought the intervention of the federal government in areas like gully erosion control and other development areas.

Commenting on the inspection, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of work at various project sites visited, urging the contractors to ensure timely completion of the projects.

The Chairman of Akko LGA, Hon. Muhammad Danladi Adamu, expressed gratitude on behalf of the benefiting communities.

He said: “The gully erosion on this site had affected hundreds of houses, threatened lives, and caused social difficulties. Before Governor Inuwa, there was no solution.”

“But now, he has rescued the situation by building a befitting bridge that will connect dozens of communities to the state capital,” he explained.