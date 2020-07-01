Gov Lalong tasks citizens to defend independence of judiciary

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has stated that the sanctity, integrity and independence of the judiciary must be defended at all costs, as anything to the contrary will lead to chaos, anomie and instability.

The governor stated this at swearing-in of Hon. Patrick Sati Dabit as the Acting President of Customary Court of Appeal on Wednesday and added that actions and inaction of Hon. Dabit and his staff will affect the people of the state and even beyond as well as shape the confident the people have in court.

He said the acting President of the Court of Appeal is taking over at a time when there is a greater need to strengthen the judiciary in order for it to perform more efficiently.

He said “the Judiciary remains a strong pillar of the Nigerian society and of its democracy. As such, the people will continue to look up to judicial officers, especially Judges for justice, equity and the triumph of truth over falsehood.

“My experience as a Lawyer, a former Legislator and now governor has strengthened my belief that the sanctity, integrity and independence of the Judiciary must be defended at all costs, as anything to the contrary will lead to chaos, anomie and instability”.

The governor said because the position carries huge responsibilities people must uphold His Lordship, Hon. Justice Dapit in prayers as he discharges this burden faithfully according to the laws of our land and the oath of office he has taken.

Governor Lalong, therefore, assured that his administration will continue to work with the Judiciary and Legislature to ensure that Courts are made conducive for judges and staff as well as all those who come to access justice or other services.

In his reaction, Hon. Justice Dapit expressed thanks to God for the opportunity to serve the people at this time, saying he is prepared to ensure that justice is given to everybody.

He said he was fully aware that the Customary Court is a grassroots court that the people look up to for seeking redress and promised to do his best to guide his colleagues and staff of the court towards performing their duties with the fear of God and obedience to the Constitution.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE