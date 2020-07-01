Popular entertainer and social media influencer, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, commonly known as Kristen Dawodu, has tasked youths to be more creative, noting it would help them achieve their career ambitions.

According to him, innovation and creativity are key parts of achieving growth in one’s career as the act of being creative, diverse, collaborative and intuitive would only yield positive rewards.

“Taking small steps to accomplish this goal is the way to go, but there need to be support and encouragement. Taking a risk and sometimes even looking at failure as fuel for innovation can help promote this process, if something does not work, we can learn from it, and then modify and try again.

Additionally, Kristen listed some things the youth should do to enhance innovation and creativity.

According to him to be innovative and creative one must be active in learning, involve in collaboration with others and share ideas, always be ready to take a risk, move forward in endeavours, and diversify.

However, he noted its ones ability to tap into their inner pool of resources, knowledge, insight, information, inspiration and all the fragment populating that will eventually make them extraordinary.

Speaking on Social Media, Dawodu said: “The use of social media has both negative and positive impact on our youths today. I aim to bring to light its impact, specifically to the youths and how it has always favoured my career.

“Conclusively, your ability to generate innovative and creative ideas is not merely a function of the mind, but also a function of some key behaviours that optimise your brain for discovery which are associating, questioning, observing, networking and experimenting. As a talented youth, explore and do things in an uncommon way.”

