Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed shock, with heavy hearts the demise of Barrister Balarabe Poloma, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, of the State.

Barrister Poloma, aged 60, died in the early hours of Sunday, October 8, 2023, after a brief illness, as confirmed by his family.

He was set to retire next week, marking the end of a long and illustrious service of a man who had the rare privilege of serving as Permanent Secretary during the administrations of three different Governors of Gombe State.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who expressed sadness over the demise of the Permanent Secretary, described the deceased as an experienced Lawyer and seasoned Administrator, whose long service was characterized by dedication, hard work, diligence and meticulous attention to detail.

He stated, “The entire Gombe State government mourns the loss of Barrister Poloma, a man whose contributions to the state’s civil service and governance were invaluable.”

According to the Governor, “We were greatly looking forward to celebrating his glorious and well-deserved retirement next week, but God had His plans.”

Inuwa Yahaya said, “Barrister Poloma’s invaluable contributions to the development of civil service and our dear state, particularly in his capacity as Permanent Secretary, will continue to be cherished and remembered”.

The Governor extended his deepest condolences to Barrister Poloma’s wife, other bereaved family members, the Waja Traditional Council where he held the title of Madaki, and the people of Balanga Local Government Area as well as the entire public service in Gombe State.

The Governor also prayed to Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

The details of burial arrangements will be announced in due course as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

