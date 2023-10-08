Deputy Governor of Ogun, Engr (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, on Saturday, emphasised the need for promotion of unity and oneness among indigenes of Yewaland in ensuring growth and all-round development.

Just as she commended the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and the Board of Trustees of Yewa People Development Council (YPDC), chaired by Professor Rahamon Bello, for being at the front burner of promoting togetherness that would boost the socio-economic status of the Land.

Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Yewa Award and Reception ceremony, held in Ilaro, for distinguished sons and daughters of Yewaland, who were elected or appointed to public offices in the country, organised by YPDC to mark week-long 2023 Yewa Festival.

Salako-Oyedele was one of those honoured alongside the acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun; the Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, Olamilekan Adeola; the Minister of State for Environment; Dr. Kunle Salako; the Minister of Aviation, Barrister Festus Keyamo; three current members of the House of Representatives; Honourables Gboyega Isiaka; Engr. Tunji Akinosi and Abiodun Akinlade.

Others were the Ogun State Head of Service, Mr. Kolawole Fagbohun; former HoS, Elder Sola Adeyemi; Assistant Comptroller General Customs, Olaniyi Alajogun and Alhaji Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun.

She stressed the need for sons and daughters of Ogun West to join hands in creating a shared vision for the region, one that prioritizes the well-being of all ethnic groups in the area.

The deputy governor stated further that with genuine cooperation, tremendous opportunities can be unlocked for the all-around development of Yewaland therefore building a future defined by prosperity and harmony.

Oba Olugbenle in his remarks noted that the objective of establishing YPDC was to prevent exclusion and foster inclusion, as well as, community strengthening through supporting, developing and promoting unity within Yewa communities.

He said the award was instituted to recognise and appreciate deserving indigenes of Yewaland.

The Minister of State for Environment, Salako, appreciated the organisers for the honour done to him while promising to contribute his quota towards the development of Yewaland, Ogun state and the country at large.

The Chairman planning committee of Yewa Special Award and Reception, Prof. Rahman Bello, said the event was a show-biz of sorts for Yewaland and its people.





He stressed the need to always celebrate distinguished sons and daughters of Yewaland for their outstanding performances in their chosen endeavours.

