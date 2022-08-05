Gov Inuwa meets Family Homes Fund MD, as Gombe prepares to commence construction of 1000 Housing Units For Low-Income Earners

Gombe State Government is in partnership with Family Home Funds (FHF) under the affordable housing scheme which seeks to provide 1,000 affordable housing units in the state for low-income earners to own their own homes.

The project will comprise 1, 2 and 3 bedroom houses which will be sold to beneficiaries at affordable prices.

Consequent to this, the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya met with the Managing Director and CEO of Family Homes Fund ( FHF), Mr Femi Adewole, who visited him at the Gombe Governor’s lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

Family Homes Fund, is an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at facilitating affordable housing delivery by entering into specific partnerships with supportive State Governments, developers and International partners/agencies that can provide technical support and financing for project implementation.

The FHF MD confirmed to Governor Inuwa Yahaya that Gombe State has met all the necessary requirements for the implementation of the scheme in the State and that the FHF will soon release the funds required to enable the commencement of the project.

He added that his agency, in conjunction with Gov Inuwa Yàhaya will agree on a date for the groundbreaking ceremony that will signal the commencement of the construction of the 1000 housing units by the Inuwa-led administration in Gombe State.

The meeting had in attendance the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General, ( Press Affairs), Government House Gombe.

