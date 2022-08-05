Ikeja electric boosts operations, trains 140 employees

In its bid to boost metering density and meter management across its network, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has trained 140 employees for the metering exercise.

Stating the importance of the exercise, the Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, said the Ikeja Electric Metering Academy was launched in 2020 as a result of a shortage in the human capacity for the installation of meters, resulting in the slow pace of metering across its network.

The CEO who was represented by Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ikeja Electric, Sequinat Akinwunmi, led the presentation of certificates to the graduands, said that

She explained that the training was done in collaboration with the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and the Energy Training Centre (ETC).

She said the young graduands were selected across Ikeja electric’s six business units namely; Akowonjo, Shomolu, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Oshodi and Ikorodu.

According to her, the essence of the training was to bridge the metering gap in the industry which aligns with the vision of Ikeja Electric, as well as the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

Besides, she stated that the programme will also equip staff to carry out the functions including meter installation, identifying faults and also rectifying the faults.

This, she added would in turn improve service delivery, ensure customer satisfaction, and also grow revenue.

“This programme is very important to us. That is why we have put in a lot of resources and time, and also partnered with NAPTIN and ETC to close up this skill gap in the industry,” the CEO said.

She tasked the graduating students to be worthy ambassadors of Ikeja Electric and adhere to safety standards which is one of their core values.

The Managing Director of ETC, Ibiene Okeleke explained that Ikeja Electric had invested heavily in the metering academy, and also partnered with ETC to ensure the 140 candidates were trained by the metering academy, across three batches.

She commended Ikeja Electric for investing massively in such a laudable programme.

The Director-General, NAPTIN, Ahmed Bolaji Nagode, explained that the institute was saddled with the responsibility to build human capacity and coordinate training in the power sector. He said the training would also help to shore up their revenue collection and improve customer satisfaction, apart from increasing the level of efficiency of the graduands,

Speaking on behalf of the graduating students, Akingbade Adeniyi, Tomilayo Oluborode and Gloria Gomina thanked Ikeja Electric for facilitating the training.





According to them, they have been equipped on how to install meters, identify meter bypass and meter management among other things which would improve their job performances going forward.

