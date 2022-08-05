Court adjourns Oct 4 to hear suit against Army General over property

The Presiding Judge, Justice A. A. Fashola, had in March 2022, dismissed the Preliminary Objection brought by the Army General and granted an order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining him from further entry into and/or engaging in any form of construction, erecting of any structure or carrying out any excavation or digging activities on Claimant’s land located at, or known as Plot No. CRD/CP16 at Lugbe 1, Layout, Lugbe, Abuja, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The Court also restrained the Army General from further interfering with the Claimant’s proprietary and possessory rights over the said plot of land, the subject matter of the suit, and any structure belonging to the Claimant/Applicant on the land pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Gen. Ibrahim had subsequently approached the same court with an application, seeking to stay further proceedings in/trial of the case and to stay the execution of the order of Interlocutory injunction pending the hearing of an appeal he initiated at the Court of Appeal against the order of Interlocutory Injunction.

He was also seeking an order restraining the Claimant from further implementing the order of injunction granted by the Court

Justice Fashola, in his ruling delivered on 30th June 2022, after reviewing the Application, refused all the prayers being sought by the General and dismissed the Application for lacking in merit.

The Judge, consequently adjourned the trial, in the substantive matter to October 4, 2022.