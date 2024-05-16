Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso says his principal is committed to completing projects inherited from his predecessors knowing that government is a continuum.

The senior aide who also served the two past governors; Godswill Akpabio and Udon Emmanuel, made the assertion on Wednesday while fielding questions from newsmen on the number of inherited projects that the current administration has completed, including the Nto-Ideh -Ikot Amba Bridge and road project, set for commissioning on Thursday, May 16.

Nduenso, who conducted journalists around the road project completed with a 60meters bridge and drainage system, recalled that the traditional rulers of Obot Akara had assured that they would support Umo Eno’s during the 2023 gubernatorial election, in appreciation of ex-governor Udom Emmanuel’s intervention in roads in the area, believing that his successor would continue from where he stopped.

His words, “Before the immediate past governor left office in May 2023 that project had reached up to about sixty per cent execution. So tomorrow (Thursday ) governor Umo Eno will be in Obot Akara Local government to commission that bridge.

“Pastor Umo Eno during his campaigns had promised that he would complete life-changing projects that his predecessor didn’t finish before leaving office for the benefit of Akwa Ibom people.

“So it is a thing of joy for us that that bridge in Obot Akara Local government is one of the inherited projects he has completed within his one year in office. And don’t forget that rural development is the second leg of Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda.

“And this is not the first road project that this governor has set out to execute in the Obot Akara Local government area. We also have the Usaka road project with two bridges.”

The governor’s aide noted that the 24 kilometres Uyo- airport Expansion road was among other major road projects that Governor Eno inherited which have also been completed.

According to him the road which was designed to ensure free flow of traffic on the road leading to the Airport would be commissioned on May 25, 2024.

Speaking at the Nto-Ideh -Ikot Amba Bridge and road project, the Managing Director of Seyang Nigeria Ltd, Mr Itoro Inyang disclosed that the Bridge portion is 60 meters on span reinforced concrete bridge piled to a depth of 23 meters.

