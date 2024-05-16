As evidenced by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April 2024, Nigeria’s economic landscape is undergoing significant changes, leading to notable fluctuations in the cost of living across its states.

In 2024, certain states have become particularly expensive due to various factors, including rising inflation rates and increased prices of essential goods and services.

According to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s inflation rate has reached a near-record high of 33.69% in April 2024. This sharp increase points out the severe economic pressures impacting the nation’s cost of living.