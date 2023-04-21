Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspects for alleged Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, and Culpable Homicide having been linked to the gruesome murder of a commercial motorcycle operator.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a press statement on Friday, on April 5, at about 0800hrs, one Ibrahim Umar of Kangere ward, Bauchi LGA reported at A Divisional Headquarters that his younger brother, one Muhammad Tukur of the same address an Okada rider (Dan Achaba) was missing.

On receiving the report, particulars of the missing person were obtained and disseminated to the various areas within Bauchi and beyond.

Subsequently, on 09/04/2023 at about 1600hrs, information was received from Maina-Maji Divisional Headquarters that a decomposed male corpse was sighted at Shinge village forest, Alkaleri LGA which was later identified to be the missing person.

During the Investigation, it was revealed that one Hashimu Adamu, aged 22 of Badaqoshi village, Alkaleri LGA, and Anas Muhammed aged 23 of Kangere ward, Bauchi LGA were the last passengers sighted with the Okada rider heading to Badaqoshi village.

Consequently, detectives attached to the Command swiftly swung into action and arrested the aforesaid passengers for interrogation.

During the interrogation, the suspects confessed that on 04/04/2023 at about 0800hrs, they criminally conspired amongst themselves to lure Muhammad Tukur “okada man” now deceased to take them to Badaqoshi village Alkaleri LGA.

On reaching Shinge village, they stabbed him around his abdomen with a sharp knife, afterwards slaughtered him and abandoned the dead body therein and made away with his Bajaj motorcycle.

Coroner’s Form C was complied with and the dead body has been evacuated to ATBUTH Teaching Hospital Bauchi for examination and has been confirmed dead by a Medical Practitioner.

The PPRO added that the Exhibits recovered from the suspects include;

One Boxer Bajaj Motorcycle red in colour while investigation is ongoing after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Command, also through sustained clampdowns by Officers and Men, has through entrenched policing standards, including but not limited to manpower deployments, intelligence gathering and technological driven methodologies, carried out a series of operations by the Command Operation Restore Peace (ORP).





And, following outcries and complaints made by one Maxwell Meshach of Yelwa area of Bauchi, that on 18/04/23 at about 2200hrs, some hoodlums trespassed into his house and threatened to deprive him of his life with dangerous weapons.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the team of operatives while acting on credible Intelligence, stormed into the suspected criminals’ hideout situated at Yelwan Makaranta and arrested the following persons.

Those arrested are Arinze prince, 24 years, Tobi Abubakar 24 years and Daniel Friday m 25 years.

During the arrest, the following items were recovered, One locally made pistol with two rounds of live ammunition; One toy pistol; One machete; Six cartridges; Four laptops and One laptop charger.

Other exhibits recovered are: One laptop battery; Five Android phones with one keypad phone; one power bank; one mp3 headphone; Seeds suspected to be cannabis sativa seeds; Three bunkers for smoking ice cocaine; black powder and Five wristwatches.

During interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and investigation is ongoing and upon completion, suspects would be charged to court.

Ahmed Wakili stated that Crime and criminality are multi-faceted monsters that have been getting a tough run within the domain stressing, “Our will has been tested severally, but our resolve remains unshakable.”