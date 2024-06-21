The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has created two new ministries: the Ministry of Blue Economy and the Ministry of Special Duties on Non-Indigene Affairs, bringing the total number of commissioners in his second-term cabinet to 29.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, the governor noted that the decision to upgrade the Non-Indigene Office from that of Special Adviser to a full-fledged ministry was in fulfillment of his campaign promise and the need to promote national integration.

It was learned that the Commissioner for Special Duties on General Services, Mazi Onuma Johnson, before his appointment, served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Non-Indigene Affairs, overseeing the four major blocks of Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and South-South peoples.

While allocating the various offices to the 15 newly sworn-in commissioners, Senator Diri reassigned the Commissioner for Special Duties (East), Preye Brodrick, to the Ministry of Transport, while Mr. Mandy Akpalo was assigned to the Ministry of Special Duties (Central).

Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, who was earlier assigned the Labour, Employment and Productivity portfolio, is now the Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, while Chief Saturday Omiloli is to oversee the Labour Ministry.

ALSO READ:NERC approves N21bn for DisCos to procure meters

Hon. Alfred Belemote was assigned to the Ministry of Community Development, Chief Thompson Amule retained his portfolio as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Mr. Alla John is to lead the Ministry of Tourism Development.

Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe takes charge of the Ministry of Health, Hon. Ebi Ben-Ololo (Environment), Hon. Alalibo West (Special Duties – East), Hon. Gibson Munalayefa (Communications, Science and Technology), Godspower Keku (Culture), and Chief Godspower Oporomo (Ijaw National Affairs).

Prof. Beke Sese was assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alfred Nimizigha (Youth Development), Dr. Faith Zibs (Blue Economy), and Mazi Onuma Johnson (Special Duties – General Services).

Governor Diri explained that the Blue Economy Ministry was created so the state could align with the federal government’s development of the country’s blue economy.

According to him, “the wealth of the state lies in the Atlantic Ocean. Beyond oil and gas, Bayelsa is rich in its maritime environment, and more emphasis will be placed on the development of its blue economy.

“That is why we have taken it upon ourselves to construct the three senatorial roads from Yenagoa-Ukubie, Nembe-Brass, and Sagbama-Ekeremor-Agge, which all lead to the Atlantic Ocean on the three flanks of the state.”

Diri also charged the Commissioners for Environment, Agriculture, and Health to come up with ideas and strategies to tackle key priority areas of the Prosperity Administration, which include food security, health, and environmental issues.

The state’s helmsman stressed the need to check illegal logging, oil bunkering activities, and indiscriminate waste disposal.

“We must enhance food production through mass agriculture and develop new initiatives for cultivating crops that we have a comparative advantage in, such as cassava, plantain, and rice. Therefore, the Commissioner for Agriculture has an uphill task. Bayelsa will no longer be importing rice; rather, we should be exporting it.”

Describing health as a critical sector, he challenged the relevant ministry to upgrade the health delivery system to world-class standards and continually improve the functionality of the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS).

While urging the cabinet members to ensure fruitful collaboration, steadfastness, and uncompromising integrity as hallmarks of their service, Diri cautioned them that “failure is not an option, and anyone found wanting will be promptly replaced.”