Several bandits have been eliminated in a coordinated attack by the military in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The coordinated ground and air strikes by troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralized several bandits, including some of their leaders, at an identified meeting point near Bula community within Yadi Forest in Giwa LGA.

According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the strike was based on credible intelligence following the recent elimination of some bandit kingpins along the Kaduna-Katsina border areas.

A statement by the overseeing commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday said the intelligence report had earlier revealed that bandits were to converge at the area for a meeting on a deadly mission within the Yadi Forest general area.

The statement noted that close monitoring followed, and at the agreed time, the bandits were sighted bearing arms and approaching the location on motorcycles.

“Further exploration confirmed the movements and convergence of the bandits in a group of about seven to ten members at a hub in the location.

“Upon verification, the location was struck, and scores of the bandits, including one Alhaji Kachalla Ragas – an ally and childhood friend of the previously neutralized Buharin Yadi – were confirmed to have been neutralized by the strike.

“Receiving the report, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, expressed his satisfaction and warmly commended the security forces for their quick response, diligent efforts, and precise execution.

The Governor thanked the various sources who provided crucial intelligence leading to the successful strike.”