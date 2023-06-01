Former media aide of the immediate past governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Seriake Dickson, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has made a dramatic U-turn as he leads thousands of his Social Democratic Party, (SDP) supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, he has declared total support for the second-term ambition of Governor Douye Diri.

Iworiso-Markson had in July 2022 left the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to contest the Ogbia Federal Constituency seat after the prompting of his supporters and some stakeholders who believed he was capable to represent them at the House of Representatives.

While making his formal return to the PDP the ex-Commissioner and renowned philanthropist explained that he was returning to the PDP to help Governor Diri get another term which he said is well deserving “because of his achievement in the last three years”.

Iworiso-Markson stated this in an interview with journalists at the Government House in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

He further explained that his return to the PDP followed a series of meetings with Diri, whom he described as a passionate leader that is committed to the peace, stability and development of Bayelsa State.

According to him, aside from his genuine desire to represent the people of Ogbia at the Green Chamber, he left the PDP to test his popularity and acceptance at the grassroots after some of his traducers labelled him a political lightweight.

Iworiso-Markson said: ” I am glad to be back in the PDP. I sincerely thank His Excellency for personally receiving me and my supporters. Prior to this time, I have had a series of meetings with him. We have been in constant touch and I assured him I was going to return.

“A lot of people do not know that beyond politics I have a very close relationship with the governor. We have mutual respect for one another and I strongly admire his passion for the peace and development of our state. We were also like a family in the Restoration Government of former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

“I have put the past behind me. What led to my exit from the PDP was my desire to serve after the clarion call by my people. I also wanted to prove a point that I am electable and that I have grassroots support and appeal. That was sufficiently proven by the number of votes we garnered. We became a formidable third force in the election”.

On the November 11 governorship poll, the erstwhile Commissioner said the existing unwritten zoning arrangement cannot be altered and so it is important that Bayelsa Central Senatorial District is allowed under Diri to complete their term of eight years before the people of the East in 2028.





“This is one election I can’t sit on the fence which is another reason I am returning back fully to the PDP. The election is very critical to me. As a stakeholder, I call on the Ogbia people to support Governor Diri. He deserves a second term. More so, it is still the turn of Bayelsa Central. Our rotational zoning arrangement cannot be altered and so in 2028, it will be the turn of the East.

“Ogbia people must know that a second term for Governor Douye Diri will benefit us more. We will see more projects in our various communities and the governor is committed to that”, Iworiso-Markson said.

