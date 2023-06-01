Kaosarah Adeyi, a former aide to the Kwara State Governor, Abdul-rahmon Abdulrazaq, has described the governor’s successful inauguration for a second term in office as a testament of his youth inclusion policy and unwavering support from the people.

Adeyi, who served as a Special Assistant on Youth Engagement, lauded the governor’s priority for youth empowerment in the state.

According to the former SA, Abdulrazaq’s leadership style and the opportunity for her among others to represent the teeming youths of Kwara is an indication that the state is bound for greater developments during his second term.

Adeyi, while rolling out different developmental projects her office organised in two years, dedicated the successes of the maiden editions of both Kwara Youth Flair to support young entrepreneurs and Emerging Women in Politics (EWIP) mentorship program to the Governor.

“Some of the participants contested in the recently concluded elections and Rukayat Shittu, Honourable-Elect for Owode/Onire, is one of our success stories. The programme also featured a Community Development component where participants of the EWIP renovated and provided materials for selected schools at Ila-Oja,” she explained.

According to her, organising youth town hall meetings across the three Senatorial districts of the state was a game changer for her essence in governance, stating that the platform bridged the gap between the Youth, the Governor and other government officials.

“My office also saw to the celebration of youth doing amazing works In their respective fields, in commemoration of the National Youth Day,” she added.

Adeyi congratulates the Governor and the good people of Kwara, as she is confident of a more inclusive and prosperous Kwara for the benefit of all.

