Gov Bago advocates mining investment at US-Nigeria council meeting

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago participated in a significant breakfast meeting of the United States-Nigeria Council at the Yale Club in New York, coinciding with the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The US-Nigeria Council (USNC) is a distinguished organisation dedicated to enhancing business ties between the United States and Nigeria, featuring equal representation from both countries.

This gathering brought together various stakeholders to discuss and promote commercial relationships between the two nations.

Through its initiatives, the Council fosters long-term partnerships between American and Nigerian companies, with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, technology transfer, and economic growth.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Mr Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and Mr Will Stevens, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Bureau of African Affairs, among other prominent speakers.

During the discussions, Governor Umaru Bago, highlighted the strategic advantages of Niger, situated in Nigeria’s mineral belt, as a promising investment destination for mining.

He showcased the state’s rich deposits of gold, copper, lithium, lead, tantalite, beryllium, tin, and wolframite, positioning it as an untapped frontier for mining investment opportunities.

This initiative aims to attract foreign investment, thereby driving economic growth and job creation in both Nigeria and the United States.

