Gov Okpebholo approves N914m compensation for Tony Kabaka over demolished hotel

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Friday, announced the approval of N914 million compensation payment for the demolition of the All Progressives Congress, APC, State Youth Leader, Mr Tony Aduns’ hotel.

It was gathered that Adun’s hotel was demolished by the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki for allegedly being built on government land.

The Edo State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin, said the approval followed a resolution reached at the State Executive Council meeting.

Ohonbamu said the decision was in line with a court judgment in favour of the State APC Youth Leader.

According to him, Adun took the state government to court and he won, adding that government is a continuum, and Okpenholo’s administration inherited the judgment.

“As a governor who believes that decisions of the court are to be obeyed, today (Friday), EXCO has approved the sum the court asked to be paid.

“The beneficiary will know that we have a governor who is thoughtful, law-abiding, and believes that justice must be rooted in confidence”, he said.

Weekend Tribune recalls that the APC Youth Leader had, on June 13, 2025, in a viral video on Edo Videos Facebook page, revealed that Governor Monday Okpebholo had promised to rebuild the hotel for him.

According to the viral video, Adun made the revelation during the celebration of Democracy Day at the State Government House on June 12, 2025.

He told the gathering that the governor and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, had promised to rebuild the hotel for him.

He described the promise as a Democracy Day gift to him from the governor.

“Your Excellency, I want to thank you for your promise. I want to tell you all what makes my Democracy Day today.

“What makes my Democracy Day today is His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and Hon. Dennis Idahosa, who have promised Kabaka that they will rebuild my hotel this morning.

“May God bless you all as you join me to celebrate my lost hotel,” he stated.

The multi-million Naira hospitality facility named T. Latifah Hotel and Suites, located in the Ugbor axis of GRA, Benin, was demolished on February 5, 2020, by the immediate past government of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo State Government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, had, in October 2019, issued a seven-day notice to the APC youth leader to remove the hotel for allegedly being built on land belonging to a public primary school.

However, Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa of the Benin High Court had also, in October 2019, restrained the Godwin Obaseki-led government and its agents from demolishing the APC chieftain’s hotel.

Justice Okungbowa, who is now the Chief Judge of the State, restrained the then administration in the suit marked B/151/05/2019 brought before him by Adun.

