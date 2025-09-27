Nigeria needs 1.2 million teachers — FEDCOLE Ofeme chairman

The biggest crisis in the education sector in Nigeria is lack of teachers, with dire need of over 1.2 m teachers needed for the sector to be adequately staffed.

The Chairman, Governing Council, Federal College of Education, Ofeme-Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA, Hajjia Rabia Hussain Adamu disclosed this on Friday on the occasion of the maiden matriculation ceremony of the college, stating, “the biggest crisis point in Nigeria is the teacher crisis. We have a gap of about 1.2 million teachers. We need 1.2 million teachers minimum for Nigerian classes to be adequately provided for”.

According to her, “the ratio that we have is supposed to be 1 to 25, one teacher to 25 pupils. But there are schools in this country where you have one teacher to 300, one teacher to 400, one teacher to 500. I would like to believe that the interest that you have shown in coming to a college of education is to become a teacher”.

Taking a critical look of the departmentmental spread of the 160 matriculants, Hajjia Adamu regretted, “a hundred and sixty students are matriculating today. Across all the subject areas, I have noticed that there is a lot of people, a lot of interest in business, education sector, followed by political science, social studies. From my mental calculation, I think there are about 44 people wanting to study business.

“About 20 in social sciences, sociology, social work, social studies rather, and then there are about 15 in political science or thereabout. This is very good, but as a teacher and as a player in the education team, in the education sector, as a team leader of some sort in any activity that relates to education in Nigeria, I think that this admission profile is saying a lot. Nigeria is at the threshold of a crisis in the education sector, and we all know that”.

Addressing the matriculants, she warned, “I know many people would not agree with me, even most of you there. So you go for a business education, I hope I will not come back after five years and find you in the markets, not in my classrooms. I hope I will not come back in three or five years and find you in customs, immigration, and so on and so forth.

“This is what is happening to the teaching profession. So please, my message to you all today, please, we need teachers. If there are no teachers, there is no future. And if there is no future, who will teach your children? Who will teach your grandchildren? Who will provide the leaders of tomorrow? The teachers make the presidents. The teachers make the engineers. They make the architects, the doctors, the lawyers, and everybody else.

“So if you all run away from teaching, there is going to be a bigger crisis. So please, I would like to call upon you all matriculating students, to ensure that you remain within this profession. I promise you, Nigeria will not disappoint you. And I believe that your reward is not only in heaven. Your reward definitely, you deserve it here on earth. I don’t know whether I can make a promise, but I want to believe the work that the provost and his team will be doing here will ensure that we keep engaging the critical stakeholders, the critical providers, to make sure teaching is once more restored. So we are having problems not only in general classrooms, but in the rural areas especially we don’t have teachers.

She stated that Nigeria is thinking towards moving forward and thinking of giving teachers the requisite recognition through a policy called the National Teacher Education Policy, explaining, “that policy is talking about how to make teachers’ salaries, welfare, at the forefront of the government of the day, especially. So a lot of reforms are coming. And the reforms are supposed to make sure that the teaching profession is restored to its previous glorious days.

“So I know that most of you will be going to the rural areas, but I am appealing to you to consider going to rural areas because that is where the work is. We need to do that. We cannot continue to have zero access to education in the rural areas. But we find a lot of the NCEE graduates preferring to teach in the urban areas and also in secondary schools. That is why the quality of education in this country is getting worse and worse and worse every day. You find that the unqualified teachers are the ones teaching the foundation years. Foundation schools are very important. And that brings my mind to another issue that I noticed in the profile of the graduating students today.

“Primary education is the bedrock of the education sector. I’d like to see more people coming into the PAS department, the Primary Education Studies department, to provide quality teachers for the primary education sector. I know that you’re also teaching in the junior secondary school sector, but the most important foundational stage is the primary school. This is the way to go in Nigeria if we want to change the education profile of this country”.

In her speech, the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Uche Eme-Uche, represented by her Permanent Secretary, Barr Chinyere Okeziem-Nwoko explained, “teacher education, is the backbone of any progressive society. As aspiring educators, you are not just pursuing a career you are embracing a calling. You are being prepared to become leaders in classrooms, mentors in communities, and role models in our society.

“In Abia State, our education loving Governor Dr Alex Chioma Otti, recognizes the vital role that Colleges of Education play in the training of qualified teachers. This is why the State through Ministry of Tertiary Education continues to work closely with our institutions to improve infrastructure, revise curriculum to meet contemporary needs, enhance research capacity, and ensure the overall quality of teacher training. The world is changing rapidly, and the classrooms of today are not the same as those of yesterday. As future teachers, you must be equipped not only to teach but also to inspire creativity resilience, and innovation among your future students”.

Earlier in his speech, the Provost of the school, Dr. Titus Ezeme informed, “the College has been allocated a take-off grant by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). We also look forward, with optimism, to further interventions from TETFUND and other relevant agencies, which will help consolidate the infrastructural foundation of our young institution.

While highlighting federal government interventions in the institution, the construction of a 74-room female hostel, the Provost called for assistance over modern lecture theatres and academic staff blocks, building complexes, a reliable generating set and solar lighting system, construction of the college access road and internal roads, modern administrative block, modern library complex, ICT building, college clinic, perimeter fencing and operational and utility vehicles.