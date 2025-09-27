Stakeholders project Ifako-Ijaiye to become most educated LG in Lagos

…as Lawmaker Distributes Educational Materials to Students

Stakeholders in the Lagos State education sector have projected Ifako-Ijaiye to become one of the most educated local government areas in the state.

This came as the lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Temitope Adedeji, distributed thousands of school materials to students under his ‘Back To School Support Initiative.’

The event, held at Fagba Junior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye, drew school children, parents, teachers, community leaders and other stakeholders.

Items shared included 500 school bags, 6,000 exercise books, 10,000 writing materials, 500 mathematical sets, 1,000 pairs of socks and 500 water bottles.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Adewale said the gesture, now in its fifth edition, was aimed at easing the financial burden on parents while motivating pupils to excel in their studies.

Adewale, who had earlier distributed GCE and JAMB forms to candidates, said his efforts were to complement the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to education.

“Many people do not understand that service and leadership start from the grassroots. This is one thing that has kept Asiwaju Tinubu formidable over the years. His passion to bring education to children while as governor of Lagos state remains the most effective education strategy in recent times.

“Today, we recognise him as the best President Nigeria has had. This is why I also encourage people to do the little that they can. The education of our children cannot be left to the government and parents alone,” he said.

Adewale described education as the “bedrock of human and societal development” and assured students that as they excel, they would benefit from the free GCE and JAMB forms initiative as well as the scholarship scheme of the Adewale Temitope Adedeji Educational Initiative (ATA-EI).

In his remarks, the Lagos Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Ali-Balogun, said Ifako-Ijaiye has been projected to become one of the most educated local government areas in the state.

He commended the lawmaker for his investment in education and urged the beneficiaries to stay focused on their studies to encourage more support.

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Special Adviser on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also urged the students to focus on their studies to secure a brighter future.

The Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Dr. Oyetola Olufunke Idowu, said the lawmaker’s support for the government’s education drive had started yielding results based on 2023 and 2024 examination outcomes.

Some of the beneficiaries promised to make good use of the materials.

