Adamu Amadu – Dutse

The Jigawa governor’s media aide, Malam Habibu Muhammad Ringim has been remanded in prison for allegedly exposing substandard road projects by a popular contractor in the state.

Reports from the state indicated that the special assistant to the JIgawa state governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on Media Content Development, Malam Habibu Muhammad Ringim exposed the contractor for executing the substandard road projects in the State.

Online Tribune in the state gathered that Malam Habibu Muhammad is being detained in prison, following a radio programme he did accusing a contractor of executing substandard road projects in the state.

Speaking to newsmen the depending counsel, Barrister Abdullahi Yelleman, said his client was in prison for failing to meet the stringent bail conditions from the judge.

Mr Yelleman said his client had honoured the police invitation at Kano Zone one, only for him to be driven to court and summarily sent to prison even without charges in the initial stage.

“My client was arrested following a radio program on some road projects executed by Mr Gerawa’s company where he alleged that they are substandard, specific among them is the one from Balago to Kafin-Hausa.

Online Tribune gathered that the governor’s aide was dragged to Gyadi-Gyadi magistrate court No 14 in Kano before Mustapha Datti instead of Dutse in JIgawa state where the alleged offense committed.

It had been gathered that magistrate Mustapha Datti sent Malam Habibu Muhammad to prison after the police filed charges against him in a complaint filed by the contractor, Isah Gerawa on 30 January upon his arrest by the police.

He was charged with defamation of character and intimidation, on 2, February. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The media aide, Mr Muhammad is being featured on weekly paid radio programmes in Jigawa state government-owned Radio station propagating the achievements of governor Badaru as well as lashing out at the opponents of his principal.

Barrister Abdullahi Yallenlman maintained that “The programme did not go down well with Mr Gerawa upon which he filed a complaint at the police command in Dutse which prompted the case.





“We are hoping to meet the bail condition any moment from today Thursday,” the lawyer said.

